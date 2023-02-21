CHICAGO — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is pushing for a new law to protect Chicago police officers, including her brother, “severely affected” by COVID-19.

Mendoza is scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday to announce a bill being filed by State Sen. Bill Cunningham and State Rep. Jay Hoffman aimed to support officers who “could be left without benefits by the city’s policy of refusing full duty disability benefits to the officers severely affected by COVID in the days before the vaccines were available,” according to a release from her office.

The press conference is set to be held at Chicago City Hall and include aldermen and officers denied pensions for their Covid injuries, among others.

