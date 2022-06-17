FLOSSMOOR, Ill. — WGN News has obtained the 911 call of the domestic dispute involving Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx through a Freedom of Information Act.

Foxx’s husband called 911 shortly after 10 p.m. on June 4, according to records from Flossmoor police.

Her husband, Kelley, can be heard on the call saying “don’t touch me.” Foxx responds by telling him to get out of the house.

The 911 call recording, in part, said:

911 operator: What’s going on there?

Kelley Foxx: A domestic issue.

911 operator: Is it you, or someone else?

Kelley Foxx: My wife and I.

911 operator: Is it physical, or just verbal?

Kelley Foxx: It’s physical.

911 operator: Is anyone injured?

Kelley Foxx: No. Not yet.

According to records from Flossmoor police obtained by WGN through the Freedom of Information Act, “[Foxx’s husband] explained that Kimberly got mad about something that was posted on Facebook that he did,” one of the responding officers wrote in a report. “Kimberly asked him to leave and he refused.”

Kelley said that she grabbed him by the collar and threw down a video game controller he was holding, according to police records. He went on to tell police that Foxx slapped him on the left cheek.

A responding officer wrote that they “did not see any evidence to support an arrest in this incident.”