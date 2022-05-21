CHICAGO — Stacy Davis Gates, the current Chicago Teachers Union vice president, has been elected to lead the teachers union.

Gates was one of three candidates on Friday vying to replace current CTU President Jesse Sharkey who announced he would not be seeking re-election to lead the nation’s third-largest teacher’s union. His term ends July 1. Gates’ term will last three years.

Approximately 25,000 members voted on Friday on the union’s top four positions: president, vice president, financial secretary and recording secretary. The results were announced by CTU: Vice President Jackson Potter, Financial Secretary Maria Moreno and Recording Secretary Christel Williams-Hayes. All of their terms end June 2025.

Schools continue to deal with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had on the union’s relationship with Chicago Public Schools and the mayor’s office.

Gates faces a significant challenge in rebuilding a relationship with city leaders.

“Whichever slate prevails, they will have to balance both defending the interests of teachers with the larger district goals articulated by the mayor and CPS and it isn’t so clear that one or the other slate can walk away from either objective,” Robert Bruno, University of Illinois professor, said.

There were three caucuses running slates in Friday’s election, with each caucus serving a similar function to a political party. Mary Esposito-Usterbowski is the candidate for the “Members First” caucus, whereas Darnell Dowd is the candidate for the newly-formed “Real” caucus.