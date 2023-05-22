CHICAGO — Father Michael Pfleger’s 74th birthday is Monday and to celebrate, he wanted to get some guns off the streets.

The gun buyback started around 9:00 a.m. goes until 3:00 p.m. and several people came with guns of all varieties for this buyback and have been greeted by Fr. Pfleger with a message on gun violence.

“You know, there’s a whole comprehensive array of what we need to do about Molins but one of the things we have to do is deal with guns,” Fr. Pfleger said.

Handguns get $100 cash assault Stone weapons get $200 in cash.

The Chicago Police Department has those guns, collecting them, and hauling them away for destruction.

“It’s real personal for me. I lost my adopted son just two blocks from here. I buried so many other people. Purpose of her pain group is based here,” Fr. Pfleger said.

Fr. Pfleger, who has been a staple in the Auburn-Gresham community since the 1980s, shared his experience of loss at the cost of gun violence.

“America has a love affair with guns. We have more guns that we have human beings in America.”