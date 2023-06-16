CHICAGO — A large crowd of people from neighborhoods across the city joined together outside of St. Sabina Church for a rally and march Friday to uplift the community and encourage those committing gun crimes to stop ending lives too soon.

Members of St. Sabina Church and Chicago residents united Friday evening hoping their presence will encourage people to value life and help stop the gun violence.

The “Summer of Peace Kick off Rally and March, a proactive effort to ignite unity and peace across the city, as hundreds of the people crowded outside of St. Sabina Church on Chicago’s South Side Friday evening with attendees pleading for the community to put the guns down.

The crowd filled with attendees of all ages and backgrounds desperate for peace with many knowing the heartache of losing a loved one to senseless violence.

After encouraging words from rapper G Herbo and spoken word artist J Ivy, the crowd took to the streets and made their way down 79th Street to Ashland Avenue where an innocent 69-year-old mother was recently killed.

Every Friday through September, Father Pfleger and community members will march through neighborhoods impacted by violence. He said the Friday marches through neighborhoods give residents hope for a more peaceful city.