CHICAGO — As dangerously hot temperatures overtake Chicago, Saint Sabina Catholic Church is helping some South Side residents enjoy a cold, refreshing reprieve from the heat.

On the corner of 79th and Racine, WGN News cameras rolled as a team of volunteers from the Englewood-area church handed out free water.

The good deed comes after Father Michael Pfleger took to Facebook to ask for donations for Wednesday’s water giveaway. The church is known to host water giveaways when there’s an excessive heat warning in the area, but Wednesday’s is the first of the summer.

According to Fleger, the church received more than 250 cases of water.

Amid air conditioning and public transportation woes, there’s no opportunity to avoid the heat for some. It’s why volunteers are hoping some ice-cold water will help.

“A lot of people don’t have the one or two dollars to buy water from someone selling it on the expressway, so we want to just be there to care about people and keep people hydrated and let them know that we care,” Fleger said.

Locals are encouraged to use St. Sabina’s cooling center and others throughout the city.

The giveaway will continue while supplies last.