St. Sabina Catholic Parish withholding money over Rev. Pfleger probe

CHICAGO — Church officials at St. Sabina Catholic Parish have placed added pressure on the Archdiocese of Chicago to finish its investigation of Parish Pastor Michael Pfleger.

Church leaders announced that starting Monday, they plan to withhold the church and school assessments that would pay the Archdiocese every month.

The announcement, made during Sunday mass at St. Sabina Catholic Parish, was met with an ovation from the parish.

The prominent Chicago faith leader and outspoken social justice activist was accused of sexual abuse of two minors, ages 12 and 13, more than 40 years ago.

Rev. Pfleger has strongly denied the allegations.

The Department of Children & Families Services concluded that the accusation was “unfounded.”

Now, the Archdiocese of Chicago has started its own investigation into Rev. Michael Pfleger and the parish wants a resolution soon.

The church says the withheld funds will be paid in full when the investigation concludes.