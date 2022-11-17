CHICAGO — The St. Ignatius varsity hockey team played its first game Thursday night since their classmates were injured in a bus crash.

Over the weekend, 16 members of the school’s junior varsity hockey team were injured when a semi-truck driver crashed into the bus in Indiana.

The team was traveling back to Chicago from a tournament.

As of Monday, two of the players were still in the hospital and other players and coaches are still recovering.

While the junior varsity season has been put on hold, coaches said it was important for students to get back on the ice and return to a sense of normalcy.

St. Ignatius and Mt. Carmel prayed at center ice before the game, which ended with a 5-0 win for the wolfpack.

The first home game for St. Ignatius since the crash will be on Saturday.

There will be a ceremony for the JV team beforehand. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Fifth Third Arena.