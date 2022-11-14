WARSAW, Ind. — Sixteen students at St. Ignatius College Prep were injured, three critically, after a semi-truck crashed into their school bus while on a hockey trip in northern Indiana.

Victor Santos, a Brooklyn local and the semi-truck driver, failed a sobriety test and was taken into custody. He faces DUI-related charges and may also face additional charges.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of US Route 30 and Center Street in Warsaw, Indiana, as the St. Ignatius JV hockey team headed back to their hotel after finishing a tournament in Culver, Indiana.

Police said the school bus carrying the students collided with a semitrailer, whose driver was seen swerving and speeding before the crash. The bus landed on its side and the semitrailer ended up in a ditch.

There were 26 people including hockey players, teachers and coaches on the school bus and one student was ejected as the bus made northbound turn onto Center Street from the eastbound left turn lane during the crash. Out of the 23 students on the bus, 16 were injured, three critically. One of those critically injured has been released from the hospital. The other two will remain hospitalized for at least three more days.

St. Ignatius will hold a mass at 3 p.m. Monday in honor of the JV hockey players and their families.

The school has received several messages of support and well wishes from community members, including from the Chicago Blackhawks and Cardinal Blase Joseph Cupich.

Warsaw police said more information may be released Monday regarding the charges against Santos. According to police, the crash was captured on surveillance video.