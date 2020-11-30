St. Francis de Sales holds mass without pastor accused of child sexual abuse

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. — Parishioners of St. Francis de Sales attended mass Sunday morning without their pastor of 14 years, David Ryan.

Ryan was named in an investigation of child sex abuse allegations Saturday, leading the Archdiocese of Chicago to ask Ryan to live away from St. Francis de Sales while claims are investigated.

The Archdiocese said the allegations are connected to Ryan’s assignment at Maryville Academy in Des Plaines 25 years ago.

According to the parish website, Ryan was the academy’s assistant executive director and was in proximity to 1,100 infants and children.

The Archdiocese said the allegations have been reported to both the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office as well as DCFS.

Bishop Jeffrey Grob told parishioners to pray for each other, for Ryan and for those who have come forward with allegations.