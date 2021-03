CHICAGO — On Friday, Mayor Lightfoot announced a week-long series of events aimed at keeping Chicago’s youth engaged during CPS’ spring break.

The Spring Forward Campaign provides a variety of in-person and virtual programs to kids 18 and under.

It starts Saturday with the Chicago Park District’s “Go Run” and a virtual college fair.

After that, there’s a steady stream of community service events, along with informational and recreationally activities.

