Spring flower show at Garfield Park Conservatory brings bright colors through Mother’s Day

CHICAGO — Everything is in full bloom at the Garfield Park Conservatory in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Thousands of varieties of flowers with new additions that you may have never seen before, including two varieties of Cymbidium orchids from Asia and Australia.

The spring flower show has begun at the conservatory, with this year’s show grouping flowers of the same color together in what is called saturation.

In the Desert House, you can find bunny ears year-round, but they’re especially fitting for Easter Sunday.

At the Sugar From the Sun exhibit, you can learn about the trees and plants that grow fruit, including papaya, bananas, kumquats and grapefruit. Trees that produce sap for chewing gum and cinnamon can also be explored there.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual programs ran by the conservatory have been very popular, offering virtual field trips for many schools.

Tickets for the next two weeks can be purchased online at 9 a.m. every morning. The spring flower show exhibit will stay open through Mother’s Day.