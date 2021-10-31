Spooky farmer’s market part of Halloween celebration in Crystal Lake

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The sunrise shows the beauty of the fall leaves and puts a spotlight on the spooky Dole Mansion, on full display in Crystal Lake this Halloween.

The Dole Mansion is a historic home built by Charles Dole in the 1860s, playing a notable part in the farmer’s market Halloween experience.

While the parents picked up vegetables, jams, jewelry and plenty of treats for themselves, children immersed themselves into the frightening experience.

The farmer’s market now moves indoors, allowing everyone to see more of the Halloween decorations the market has to offer.