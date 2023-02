CHICAGO — For those wanting to get to San Juan, Puerto Rico, more direct flight options from O’Hare become available in early May.

Beginning on May 5, at least one nonstop route will fly daily from O’Hare to San Juan.

The airline is offering $69 one-way rates for a limited time.

Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit and Hartford are the other cities included with additional flights to San Juan.

