Special Olympics Chicago wraps up week of Polar Plunges in unique fashion

CHICAGO — A Polar Plunge at St. Patrick’s in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood took on a new perspective this year in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We couldn’t do it at the lake this year, like traditionally, so instead we had everyone who signed up and raised money come down to the field so we could host it in some capacity,” Jonas Dargis of St. Patrick’s Junior said.

Dargis and Mason Kim are leaders on this team, working to raise money for Special Olympics Chicago.

“It’s a really good way to help people who don’t have the same opportunities as us,” Kim said.

For five years, members of St. Pat’s have taken part in the annual Polar Plunge at North Avenue Beach, which has taken on a new twist this year.

In lieu of the usual huge one-day event, all the participating teams across the area are doing their own challenges throughout the past week.

On the South Side, Team Fahey had their own take on this tradition in the parking lot of St. Barnabas School.

Back at St. Pat’s, their obstacle course with a ball toss and push-ups ends with an icy splash.

“This is the highest collection in the five years we’ve been doing this,” St. Pat’s Assistant Principal Christopher Perez said.