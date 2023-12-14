CHICAGO — City council gathered for a special meeting Thursday to discuss Chicago’s status as a Sanctuary city and decided to repeal the referendum reconsidering Chicago as a Welcoming city.

The alderpeople involved in the initial consideration wanted to give power to voters and allow them to decide if Chicago should remain a Welcoming City.

“It is a shame that you all are scared. What are you sacred of, to let people have a voice? What are you scared of, the truth,” Beale asked.

The majority of people who attended the meeting were in support of not reconsidering Chicago’s Sanctuary city status. Therefore, the Sanctuary city referendum question will not be on the March primary ballot.

Chicago has been a Sanctuary city since 1985 since former mayor Harold Washington issued the executive order that is made sure to protect undocumented immigrants regardless of their immigration status.

The attempts for a status reconsideration came after the arrival of more than 25,000 asylum seekers from the southern border, most from central and South America.

Ald. Jessie Fuentes said she is relieved that the sanctuary status was not repealed and that if it did, it would not impact the new arrivals and are here under legal process and have the right to seek asylum.

“This is not a fight of them versus us, but this is a fight for morality, a fight for doing what’s right and a fight for doing what is just,” Pastor JeVon Moore said.

There have been several attempts to get the question of Chicago as a sanctuary city on the ballot, but they have been unsuccessful thus far.

Last week, some council members and religious leaders united to say that calling for the status to be reconsidered is dividing Chicagoans.

Beale said while the discussion can be brought up again, he won’t be doing so, calling it a “moot point.”