Special City Council meeting called to debate repealing city worker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

CHICAGO — The majority of the City Council showed up for a Friday meeting called by 13 members to debate whether a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers should be repealed.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is requiring city workers to report if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or face no-pay status.

Those who are unvaccinated can submit to testing twice a week at their own expense until the end of 2021.

Lightfoot said as of Thursday, CPD is reporting 72 percent compliance with CFD reporting 87 percent compliance. The mayor added that 30 CPD employees and 32 CFD employees are in no-pay status.

A federal judge is expected to rule Friday afternoon on a case involving more than 100 firefighters and city workers. A Cook County judge will rule on the FOP’s request to block the mandate on Monday.