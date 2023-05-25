CHICAGO — This is for Swifties and cat lovers all around the Chicagoland area.

With Taylor Swift’s heading to Soldier Field next month for her “Eras Tour,” the Anti-Cruelty Society is offering $13 cat adoptions in honor of the long-awaited tour.

The Anti-Cruelty Society said in a released statement:

“Stop by the shelter and SPEAK MEOW to adopt your FUREVER & ALWAYS best friend for $13. We hope you’ll adopt your new LOVER next weekend, we know ALL TOO WELL how much joy & happiness they’ll bring to your life!”

The adoption promotion ends June 4. To meet their available cats and kittens, visit their locations in River North and the South Loop during their open hours.

Swift’s two-day stop in Chicago will be June 2 and 3.

To make these felines’ ‘Wildest Dreams’ come true, visit: The Anti-Cruelty Society | Home (anticruelty.org)