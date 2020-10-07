Southwest Side teacher known for good deeds gets surprise from community

CHICAGO — Peck Elementary School teacher Sandra Ramirez is well-known for her good deeds, so she was caught by surprise when she found herself on the receiving end of one.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Chicago’s West Elsdon neighborhood was hit hard alongside many other places across the Chicago area. Many residents lost their jobs and many children lacked internet access required to learn remotely.

Global humanitarian organization World Vision has been assisting Peck Elementary in various ways for 10 years. When the pandemic began to affect the community, Ramirez and the organization doubled down on their efforts to help.

Today during a school supply and food drive that she organized, Ramirez got to be on the receiving end of a surprise to say thank you for all that she has done.

“We want to give special recognition to one person in particular, Sandra Ramirez for all the work she is doing,” one community member said.

Ramirez said her family was helped by many others while she grew up, and was quick to say this was a team effort.

“I was one of the kids who needed food and supplies,” Ramirez said.

As for the parents of Ramirez’ students, they feel the mother of three is their guardian angel, inspiring and benefiting others through leadership.

“She is always there for us,” Peck Elementary parent Yajaira Peregrino said.