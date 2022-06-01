CHICAGO — Residents gathered in Mount Greenwood as athletes prepare to head to Florida for the Special Olympics USA Games.

It was a fun, festive atmosphere in the neighborhood on Wednesday as a dozen athletes from the Chicago area will compete at the national games.

Karen Mrotek has been a part of the Mount Greenwood Special Recreation and Special Olympics Chicago for nearly 35 years. She will be competing in Bocce Ball at the games.

The games are slated to take place in Orlando from June 5 to June 10.