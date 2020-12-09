Southwest Side residents want answers from Postal Service after mail found in garbage

CHICAGO – Southwest Side residents want answers from the Postal Service after a social media post shows mail that was found inside a garbage can.

On Tuesday, a woman in the 19th Ward said she went out to her alley and found an assortment of mail stuffed in the garbage. She posted it on social media to get the word out.

“The packages were Christmas presents,” Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th Ward) said. “Someone is dumping packages. We have a real problem with management and now clearly we have an issue with someone who is dumping packages.”

With bins of packages and letters stacking up the loading dock at the Mount Greenwood Post Office, O’Shea said at least one-third of his emails deal with problems at the post office.

The woman said all of the packages found were addressed to Evergreen Park. The postal office took the packages and said they will deliver them to their rightful owners.

This isn’t the first issue with the Mount Greenwood post office. WGN recently reported on several residents who said their mail has been delayed.

Ald. O’Shea said he is contacting the postal inspector so a formal investigation can begin.