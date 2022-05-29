CHICAGO — Chicago police are making their presence felt on the city’s Southwest Side following a shooting in Lawndale that wounded five people.

Sunday was a show of solidarity in West Elsdon’s Pasteur Park, with officers gathering for a roll call. Ald. Marty Quinn organized the event in collaboration with Illinois Rep. Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar.

“A roll call is when police come together,” Quinn said. “It lets neighbors see we have a solid police department that wants to work with us and that’s really important.”

“Residents own the park and we’re not going to allow this negativity come in.” Guerrero-Cuellar added. “We’re not going to allow it. “We’re going to continue to be vigilant and provide that safety to our residents.”

Recent unwelcomed happenings have occurred in the area, including a police pursuit ending on the park’s edge.

Commander of the 8th District Bryan Spreyne said it was refreshing to come out and do something like this in the community while enjoying a slice – or two.

“It’s absolutely imperative that we have no issues with communication or trust issues,” Spreyne said.