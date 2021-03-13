Southwest Side begins smaller drive to vaccinate local residents in mission of faith

CHICAGO — A smaller drive to vaccinate Chicagoans began today in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood in a mission of faith at St. Gall Church.

The vaccine drive is expected to administer shots to 500 residents, all who are awaiting their first vaccine dose.

Among those who signed up for the vaccine is Lilibeth Erazo.

“I can finally see my family, it’s been a year. I hadn’t really seen them,” Erazo said.

The effort is part of the ‘Protect Chicago Plus’ program, aiming to identify vulnerable populations in the city to the COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring they have access to a vaccine.

“It is our goal to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible so we can reach that herd immunity that’s so essential,” Wendy Thompson of Friend Health said.

Friend Health, Catholic Charities and the Southwest Organizing Project teamed up to assemble the clinic, with plans to organize others in the coming weeks.

“We know that there are multi-generational families that live in the same household. While we want to ensure that our seniors are vaccinated, we can ensure the entire family is vaccinated so we can stop the spread,” Thompson said.

Mary Lou Gonzalez of Catholic Charities said spots were filled up nearly instantly..

“It’s in the heart of the Gage Park area so advertising wasn’t even necessary. We were filled in less than a week, and that itself is an indication of the trust,” Gonzalez said.