Southwest Side Alderman helps pump gas for CPD bulletproof vests

CHICAGO — An old-style filling station in Morgan Park where the gas is pumped for customers is helping to raise money for bulletproof vests for Chicago police officers.

Southwest Side Ald. Matthew O’Shea helped pump gas at Kean gas station located at 111th Street and Talman Avenue, where 15 cents a gallon will benefit the ‘Get Behind the Vest’ program, benefitting CPD officers.

Bulletproof vests cost approximately $500 and last for about five years. On Sunday, a pancake breakfast will be held to benefit ‘Get Behind the Vest’ at St. John Fisher Kane Hall.