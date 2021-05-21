Southwest planes clip each other on runway at Midway, no injuries reported

CHICAGO — A Southwest flight departing Chicago to Birmingham clipped another aircraft while pushing back from the gate Friday afternoon at Midway International Airport, an airport spokesperson said.

Southwest Flight 654 was pushing back from the gate preparing for departure when the aircraft wingtip came into contact with the horizontal stabilizer of a Southwest arrival flight that was near a neighboring gate.

All passengers were deplaned with no injuries reported onboard either flight. Both aircraft involved in the event are now out of service for review.