Southwest Airlines to add service out of O’Hare in 2021

CHICAGO — Southwest Airlines plans to begin flying out of O’Hare International Airport next year.

The airline, which has served Midway Airport since 1985, announced their expansion on Twitter Monday morning.

“We decided to see how our north side looks in Chicago and Houston. Keep your eyes here in the coming months for route specifics,” Southwest said in a tweet.

The route specifics that Southwest will introduce at O’Hare are unclear at this time, but the airline says it will happen “in the first half of 2021.”

Southwest also plans to add flights at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.