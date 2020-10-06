Southwest Airlines rewards suburban teacher who traveled to historic sites to teach students

OAK FOREST, Ill. — Southwest Airlines is rewarding a suburban high school teacher who traveled to historic American landmarks and conducted remote classes to teach his students.

Mike Brown has been a teacher for 28 years. The last 20 he spent at Oak Forest High School with American history as his specialty. This fall, he took e-learning to the next level and hit the road to show his students historic sites around the country.

Brown was teaching five classes a day, roughly 30 minutes each from some of America’s most talked about tourist destinations.

Southwest Airlines got wind of Brown’s story and are acknowledging him as a “Heroic Teacher,” awarding him with 40,000 free Rapid Rewards Miles.

The airline says Brown went the extra mile (literally) and “took this initiative to try and make remote learning as engaging as possible for his students during the COVID-19 pandemic.”