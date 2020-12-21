South suburban community delivers truckload of toys to girl who lost parents in Thanksgiving crash

ROBBINS, Ill. — A small south suburban community came together to bring a grieving girl a pile of presents and a ray of hope Sunday afternoon.

During a year when it seems as if we’ve all been burdened by loss, 5-year-old Jourdynn Lofton shouldered more sorrow than her 3-foot-3 inch frame should ever have to carry.

“I love my mommy and daddy so much, and I miss them, and I will always keep them in my heart,” Jourdynn said Sunday.

Her parents Brandi Phillips and Girvaughn Lofton, both 2010 Richards High School graduates, were killed in a car crash as the family was coming home from a family gathering on Thanksgiving.

“They hit a slick spot and rammed into the barrier and it killed them instantly,” Jourdynn’s grandmother Sherrie Dotson said.

Dotson is now caring for her granddaughter, with some help from an extended family and members of her community who went out of their way to brighten her holidays.

Family, friends, leaders and neighbors moved by Jourdynn’s story came to support her Sunday as she deals with pain they say no child should carry alone.

“This has been a tough year,” Robbins Mayor Tyrone Ward said. “To carry that burden like that, it has to be tough.”

Grief is typically a quiet process, but Sunday in Robbins it became a processional as so many stopped by to deliver a truckload of toys.

“I just want to give her the best Christmas ever,” barber Larry Holmes said.

Presents will not replace parents, that much is clear, but so is this: grief shared is easier to carry. The gift of a bright afternoon helped a girl weighed down with sadness to literally jump for joy Sunday.

“Robbins is a small town. Everybody knows everybody, and as you see today the love came out,” Dotson said.