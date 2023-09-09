CHICAGO — A street in Avalon Park has been renamed in honor of a fallen Chicago police officer.

Hundreds of people including family, friends, CPD officers and Mayor Brandon Johnson gathered on Saturday morning for a street renaming ceremony honoring fallen Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston.

A street sign displaying her name now hangs near 82nd Street and Blackstone Avenue.

Preston, who was killed during an apparent robbery near her home on May 6, was described by loved ones as a hero and someone who always had a smile. Family members say despite the loss, they are trying to focus on the positive and on what Preston stood for.

“This sign represents a girl with dreams and aspirations. Bigger than most people can imagine,” Preston’s mother, Dionne Mhoon said. “She loved so many people, had a heart full of gold, loved her career of policing and felt furthering her education was the key to being empowered to not only trust herself, but trusting others as well.”

Preston’s Legacy also lives on through the Peace for Preston Foundation, which was created by her mother with the goal of building a community center in her honor to provide a safe space for the city’s youth.