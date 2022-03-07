Calumet Heights restaurant with several violations destroyed in fire

CALUMET HEIGHTS, Ill. — A restaurant facing a number of citations was destroyed in a massive fire Monday morning.

Fire officials said the fire started at Nipsey’s, located at 9156 S Stony Is Ave., just before 5:30 a.m. The fire was extinguished around 7 a.m. but smoke started to emerge from the building again around 9 a.m. — bringing fire crews back to the scene.

The roof collapsed during the fire, but no injuries were reported.

According to Block Club Chicago, Nipsey’s opened in November 2020 and residents in the area said it has a reputation for being rowdy.

City records online show the city has cited Nipsey’s with several alleged code violations and the establishment is up for a disciplinary hearing on March 11.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.