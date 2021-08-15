South Side residents stage hunger strike over gun violence, youth investment in Chicago

CHICAGO — South Side residents are striking in an effort to raise awareness for the lack of investment in the city’s youth, in addition to a spike in gun violence.

The group, led by community activist Ja’Mal Green, held a “Stop the Violence” rally Sunday at the former site of Garrett Morgan Elementary School. The group called on city and state officials and CPS to create a comprehensive plan to invest in young people, starting with approval for repurposing abandoned school buildings.

The group cites dozens of school closings since 2013 and an increase in gun violence as the reasoning behind the protest. The hunger strike is also in honor of fallen CPD officer Ella French.

“We all, as a community, can not do this alone and protect our young people and that is why we are stepping up today and say ‘we need our leaders to act now,'” Green said.

Members of the group plan to stay at the site for several days amid the hunger strike and discussions on the root cause of violence within the city.