CHICAGO — Dozens of residents who live in Beverly and surrounding neighborhoods gathered to call out the property management company that purchased their apartment buildings Wednesday, claiming they are pushing them out of their homes.

Back in May, residents of six apartment buildings in Beverly began receiving notices that their properties had been sold to Levav Properties — and shortly thereafter — they said they began to receive non-renewal notices.

The 120-plus residents of the property are predominantly Black, as well as being senior citizens and people with disabilities who said they have lived in their apartments for years.

“We will not let them break the solidarity of O’Shea Neighbors United,” said Arieh Venick, a community organizer with the Metropolitan Tenants Organization. “It’s time to negotiate.”

Residents are demanding a conversation at the table with Levav Properties management, in which they said they want help with relocation assistance and additional time beyond the 60-120 day window to renew their leases.

Tuesday, Levav Properties sent a letter to residents clarifying that communications sent were not an eviction notice, saying in a statement:

“We are committed to working closely with the residents, the Alderman, and the community to ensure that any changes made to the buildings are in the best interest of all, while being communicated clearly each step of the way. We are currently gathering all necessary information to help resolve residence concerns.” Levav Properties