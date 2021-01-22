South Side residents have gone over a week without mail, face long lines at post office

CHICAGO — Residents in several South Side neighborhoods said they have not received mail in at least a week, leading many to face long lines at the post office waiting for their mail.

Tamika Elujoba is one of many who stand in line at the post office for mail every day, and has had inconsistent delivery for months.

“They say my mail carrier’s on vacation but since Thanksgiving, all through Christmas and New Year’s,” Elujoba said.

Elujoba waited nearly three hours for mail in a line that circled around the corner of 77th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

“I don’t know what’s going on with the postal system, but something needs to be done,” Japelyn Henderson said, who has not received mail in nine days.

The local union president said there are not enough postal carriers, leading to irregularities in delivery. He added that the union is working with the Postal Service to get more people hired.

Customers who experience service issues are encouraged to contact their local postal station.

Chicago customers can call the Consumer Affairs number at 312-983-8403. Additionally, all customers can go to the Postal Service’s website and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the homepage.

Customers can also tweet the official Twitter account of the USPS managed by the USPS social media staff by tweeting @USPSHelp.