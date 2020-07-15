South Side pastor tests positive for COVID-19, shares experience to help others

CHICAGO — A South Side pastor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is sharing his experience to help others.

Bishop Larry Trotter, a well-known spiritual leader in Chicago is at home resting a day after finding out he has COVID-19.

“When they told me I needed to take the test and then taking the test I said, ‘Oh boy, this is real,’” he said.

Since March, Trotter said he’s taken steps to minimize contact. His Sunday sermons are online with minimal people inside the church.

Still, he’s been active, presiding over funerals and participating briefly in protests last month, each time, he said wearing a mask and trying to social distance.

“But then I developed a 100-degree temperature,” he said.

Testing came on Friday, shortly after a family member tested positive and he felt those tell-tale symptoms.

“I’ve had this bad cough and shortness of breath and cough,” he said. “I’m concerned because I had pneumonia before. In 2017, I had blood clots. One to my heart, one to my leg. In 2014 I had prostate cancer, and the list goes on and on.”

Since April, 14 people from Sweet Holy Spirit Church have died from the virus. His message for his flock, and the public, he wants to make sure people don’t take the virus lightly, and that they are following the instructions given.

Trotter said he’s in good spirits and has faith that he will follow every rule, and that’s what he wants others to do as well.