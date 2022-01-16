South Side parishioners encourage action and justice ahead of MLK Day

CHICAGO — As many look forward to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, South Side parishioners are encouraging Chicagoans to commit to taking action for change in King’s memory.

Parishioners remembered the slain civil rights activist at St. Sabina Church during Sunday’s mass.

“We are blessed for this celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who is my hero,” Rev. Michael Pfleger said.

Among his many feats in the fight for justice, Dr. King was a giant in the push for change that led to the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

King led a bold, non-violent movement denouncing racism, injustice and inequality, forms of oppression Pfleger said continue to permeate society in the United States.

Dr. Marc Lamont Hill joined the service as a guest speaker, encouraging his listeners to take bold steps towards justice while acknowledging what remains in the fight to end oppression.

“King Day is not a day of service, it’s a day of radical action, radical teaching, radical organizing, radical preaching, radical selflessness,” Hill said.

Pfleger later led a call to action, urging his congregation to bring issues of concern to people in power.

“We’re in bad shape, so we can’t afford to just remember Dr. King, we must take some action because he was a man of action,” Pfleger said.