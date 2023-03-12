CHICAGO — The iconic South Side Irish Parade was back in action Sunday, keeping the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations rocking and a rolling across Chicago.

“The South Side is better. We’re classier on the South Side,” said Annie Gallotta, an attendee of the parade.

Gallotta said she has been attending the parade for decades going back to her early childhood, and like many others in attendance Sunday, love the opportunity to celebrate.

“It’s so nice to be back,” said Carroll Sweeney Vargas, another attendee of the parade. “I’ve missed it and I’m happy to be part of it.”