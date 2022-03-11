South Side Irish parade headlines return of St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO — After the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the St. Patrick’s Day parade for two consecutive years, the green river will return to downtown Chicago in 2022.

The South Side Irish parade is also returning this year, with the event scheduled for Sunday afternoon after a two-year hiatus.

Nearby businesses and Irish pubs are stocking up for what they expect to be one of their busiest weekends in a very long time.

For Eileen McManus, it’s a welcome return for what is tradition and heritage.

“Everyone is there to just have a good time. We enjoy each other’s company,” McManus said.

Managers at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park are getting things in order in advance of both the downtown parade and Sunday’s nearby South Side Irish Parade.

“The Preparations are pretty crazy. We have entertainment in each of the rooms, we want to make sure we have proper staffing and security, make sure everyone is safe. That’s the thing,” manager Tony Martino said.

The South Side Irish Parade begins Sunday at Noon at 103rd Street and Western Avenue, traveling south to 115th Street and Western Avenue.

More official information on street closures and start times can be found here.