CHICAGO — The principal of a high-profile South Side school has been removed from his post.

Lindblom Math and Science Academy issued a memo to parents on Friday stating Principal Abdul Muhammad had been reassigned to the district’s Network 16 office.

They say the move comes after an investigation confirmed undisclosed findings against Muhammad. Months prior, hundreds of students protested his decision to fire a popular assistant principal.

WGN News reached out to CPS for a statement regarding Muhammad’s removal. However, the district referenced the letter sent to parents and guardians about his removal.