CHICAGO — On a weekend dedicated to honoring America’s fallen soldiers overseas, a private group on the South Side is remembering those killed by gun violence at home.

Nearly two months ago in the 9500 block of South Sangamon Avenue, gunfire killed 17-year-old Lee Carter Jr.

“He just got off work from his job, stepped out front of his house and got killed. That’s what we know,” Lee Carter Sr. said.

Detectives are unaware of who is responsible for the crime, as well as a potential motive.

“He was loving and caring. He loved his family, he loved each and every one of us,” Lee’s mother Jerryce Carter said.

This weekend, his family alongside Purpose Over Pain, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping parents of children lost to gun violence returned to the scene of the crime.

The group handed out flyers and offer a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

While murders are being cleared at a higher rate by Chicago police in 2022, the pain and search for answers remains for many families in Chicago.