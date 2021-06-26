South Side crash leaves 20-year-old man dead

CHICAGO A 20-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said a 41-year-old man driving a semi-truck was traveling westbound in the 300 block of West 127th Street at approximately 12:20 p.m. when he struck a 20-year-old man traveling eastbound on 127th Street attempting to turn northbound onto Princeton Avenue.

The 20-year-old man was transported to Roseland Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The crash is under investigation.

