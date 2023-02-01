CHICAGO — For decades, a remarkable South Side couple have danced to bring people together while preserving the musical traditions of Latin America.

Mambo legend Saladeen Alamin and his wife of 42 years Rosita Ragin-Alamin helped to produce the Chicago International Salsa Congress.

Performers from around the world will gather at the Westin O’Hare in Rosemont from February 16 through the 19.

Alamin, 81, taught for decades at the Old Town School of Folk Music. He is also a former professional boxer and was friends with the late Muhammad Ali and Ali’s brother Rochman Ali.

Ragin-Alamin is a retired University of Chicago School of Medicine Dean of Student Affairs.

She says the Chicago International Salsa Congress’s mission is “to keep the history alive, to keep the generations connected and to empower people to feel and be the best they can be.”

The Salsa Congress also works to introduce their music to new generations who are eager to hear the different rhythms and styles of Latin music.