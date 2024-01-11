CHICAGO — Elected and community leaders will meet Thursday morning to put pressure on Mayor Johnson to open an additional police station on the Southwest Side.

The meeting will happen around 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning. The 8th district is the busiest and largest in the city by population.

The group is being led by the 13th Ward alderman Marty Quinn who told the Sun-Times the ratio of police to people in Chicago Lawn is the worst in the city.

This despite is being first in calls for service. In 2011, then Mayor Rahm Emanuel closed and consolidated three police stations to help balance his first budget.

Thursday morning, Quinn and a coalition of others including nine of his colleagues will urge the mayor and CPD leadership to identify land for a new police station.

The Sun-Times reports the cost could be around $30 million dollars. The mayor has not commented on the plan yet and there has been no official statement from CPD.

The meeting will be held at Clearing Branch Library.