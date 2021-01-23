South Side community kickstarts initiative to curb carjackings in hot spots

CHICAGO — A South Side community began an initiative Saturday to curb carjackings in area hot spots, with volunteers focusing on making community members feel safer at gas stations.

Volunteers stood outside gas stations across the South Side Saturday, looking to increase visibility and to make people feel safe when at the gas station, a common place for carjackings to occur in the city.

Attendees said volunteers were at gas stations in Englewood, Chatham and Hyde Park Saturday, and hope to expand their efforts across the city as the issue remains prevalent.