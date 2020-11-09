South Side community holds drive-thru celebration of Biden-Harris win

CHICAGO — A drive-thru event on the South Side gave people a socially distant way to celebrate the news about president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris Sunday.

Residents turned out in big numbers to vote blue in Chicago’s 21st Ward, where just shy of 96% of ballots were cast for the Biden/Harris ticket.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined other officials attending the celebration Sunday.

“The last eight months have been extraordinarily difficult; there’s been a lot of heartache and despair,” Lightfoot said. “I think it’s important for us to take a moment and celebrate.”

Local officials and community leaders helped organize a food drive for the west Chatham community as well, which like the rest of the country and the world has been hit hard and has been hurting this year.

Each driver that rolled up was given a box full of food donated by Thorton Township.

Lightfoot expressed some concerns about the risk of large gatherings seen over the weekend contributing to the spread of COVID-19.

“I always have concerns about COVID-19, I’m gonna have concerns about COVID-19 ‘til it’s gone,” Lightfoot said. “We’re definitely in a second surge which is why we are telling people wear your face coverings limit gathering sizes don’t put yourself at risk.