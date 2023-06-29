CHICAGO — A South Side church where Emmet Till’s funeral was held could soon become a national historic site.

The bill would establish the 125-year-old Roberts Temple Church as a national monument and place it under the management of the U.S. National Park Service.

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, Robin Kelly and Jonathan Jackson are expected to hold a news conference to re-introduce the legislation Thursday morning.

The bill was initially introduced in 2021 but was stalled in the senate — it is said to have bipartisan support.

While the church is already a city landmark, a federal landmark status would provide funding for the church that has been neglected over the years.