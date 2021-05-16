South Side car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

CHICAGO — A man was killed and another man was injured in a car crash early Sunday morning in the city’s Avalon Park neighborhood, according to police.

Police said an 18-year-old man was traveling southbound in the 8300 block of South Dorchester Avenue at approximately 12:35 a.m. in a white Chevy Cruze. The car was struck by a white Lexus sedan at the intersection of 83rd Street.

The driver of the white Lexus, an unknown man approximately 20 years of age, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

There are no citations pending and the crash is under investigation.