South Side car crash after attempted traffic stop leaves 48-year-old man in critical condition

CHICAGO — A traffic crash in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood following an attempted traffic stop has left a 48-year-old man in critical condition, according to police.

Police said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Jaguar sedan after officers witnessed the car run a red light in the 1300 block of West 103rd Street just after 2:30 a.m.

After officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle fled southbound, crashing into a tree several blocks away.

The driver, a 48-year-old man, sustained evident head trauma and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

The crash is currently under investigation.