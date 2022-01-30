South Loop restaurant rings in Lunar New Year

CHICAGO — It’s Lunar New Year, and that means big celebrations in Chicago’s Chinese communities.

X Pot in the South Loop makes it easy for any Chicago resident to ring in the New Year.

Tuesday starts the Chinese Year of the Tiger, prompting a large celebration over the course of two weeks.

The X Pot restaurant in the South Loop prepares specialty drinks and the hot pot, where you or your server cooks your meal.

It’s definitely a true dining experience, with many guests staying for a few hours. You pick your broth between golden chicken broth and spicy Szechuan sauce.

To help the servers and wow the customers, robots even help bringing patrons their food.