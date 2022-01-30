South Loop restaurant rings in Lunar New Year

Chicago News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — It’s Lunar New Year, and that means big celebrations in Chicago’s Chinese communities.

X Pot in the South Loop makes it easy for any Chicago resident to ring in the New Year.

Tuesday starts the Chinese Year of the Tiger, prompting a large celebration over the course of two weeks.

The X Pot restaurant in the South Loop prepares specialty drinks and the hot pot, where you or your server cooks your meal.

It’s definitely a true dining experience, with many guests staying for a few hours. You pick your broth between golden chicken broth and spicy Szechuan sauce.

To help the servers and wow the customers, robots even help bringing patrons their food.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News