South Barrington farm offers fresh in-season produce, variety of activities for kids

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. — On a beautiful day to pick some fresh produce, Goebbert’s Pumpkin Farm and Garden Center offers a wide variety of plants, produce and flowers.

Three generations of the Goebbert family have tended to this family farm over the years, which initially began as a farmer’s market decades ago.

All plants at Goebbert’s are 25 percent off through the summer.

“Produce season is a really big season for us,” Ryan Smith of Goebbert’s said.

Smith added that the sweet corn in particular is a must-have for this time of year. Grown in nearby Pingree Grove and hand-picked when ripe, the sweet summer snack sells out fast.

Goebbert’s also offers a chance to grow your own vegetables, with tomatoes and hot peppers among the options.

For children, they can even mine their own gems and keep what they find. Gems of all different sizes and colors can be discovered. If the kids get bored of mining, there’s a playground and a pond nearby.

