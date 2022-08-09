CHICAGO — The Chicago Police official in charge of overseeing the department’s court-mandated reform efforts — spurred by the murder of Laquan McDonald — was fired Tuesday, according to police sources.

Robert Boik was dismissed by Supt. David Brown as head of the CPD’s Office of Constitutional Policing, sources said. While the CPD did not comment on the terms of his ouster, the department said he will be replaced by Tina Skahill, another longtime CPD higher-up.

Reached Tuesday evening, Boik— who previously served as Brown’s chief of staff — declined to comment.

Boik’s firing came shortly after Boik emailed Brown to protest the superintendent’s decision to move 46 officers from the constitutional policing office and reassign them to patrol districts across the city in an effort to tamp down violence, sources said.